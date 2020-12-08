Mexico to Start Mass Vaccination Against Coronavirus by Year-End

Mexico will roll out a mass vaccination campaign against coronavirus in late December and will aim for a blanket immunization by the end of next year, the deputy health minister said Tuesday

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2020) Mexico will roll out a mass vaccination campaign against coronavirus in late December and will aim for a blanket immunization by the end of next year, the deputy health minister said Tuesday.

"We plan to achieve full coverage in late 2021. We will be working on it throughout the year as new vaccines become available. There are now 12 of them, and Mexico is discussing three," Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

The Central American nation plans to immunize three quarters of the population aged over 16. Medical workers, people over 40 and those from at-risk groups will be first in line to get a shot.

The first 250,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine are expected to be delivered in the coming weeks, followed by 2 million doses in January and February and a monthly 12 million starting March. Mexico has confirmed 1.18 million coronavirus cases and over 110,000 deaths.