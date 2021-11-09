Mexico to Submit Plan to UN to Help 750Mln Poor Living on Less Than $2 Per Day - President

In coming days Mexico will submit to the UN General Assembly a global plan to provide a decent living for 750 million people living on less than $2 a day, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) In coming days Mexico will submit to the UN General Assembly a global plan to provide a decent living for 750 million people living on less than $2 a day, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said in a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

"In the coming days, the representatives of Mexico will propose to the General Assembly of the United Nations a world plan for fraternity and well-being. The objective is to guarantee the right to a decent life for 750 million people who are eking out their lives with $2 a day," Lopez Obrador said.

He explained that the plan can be financed through three sources: annual 4% voluntary contributions from a thousand of the world's richest people, a "similar contribution" by the thousand largest private corporations and 0.2% of the GDP of each member of the G20 group.

"If this income stream is generated, the fund could have around $1 billion a year," Lopez Obrador said.