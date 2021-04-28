UrduPoint.com
Mexico To Take Part In St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - Ebrard

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 04:10 PM

Mexico to Take Part in St. Petersburg International Economic Forum - Ebrard

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2021) Mexico will take part in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, which the Russian city will host in June, Secretary of Foreign Affairs Marcelo Ebrard said on Wednesday.

"Mexico will take part in regional-level economic forums, for example the one to be held in St. Petersburg," Ebrard said at a press conference, held after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

