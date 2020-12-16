Mexico, UK Sign Free Trade Agreement - Secretariat of Foreign Affairs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The governments of Mexico and the UK signed an interim free trade agreement, which will enter into force after the UK leaves the EU, and intend to begin work on a new bilateral document next year, the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

"The agreement provides for the continuity of trade between Mexico and the United Kingdom after the end of the year and is temporary. Mexico and the UK have agreed to begin negotiations on an ambitious new free trade agreement in 2021," the statement said.

The sides plan to sign a permanent free trade agreement within three years and confirm the effectiveness of the agreement on the mutual attraction and protection of investments.