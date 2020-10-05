UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Unveils $14 Bn Investment Plan To Boost Economy

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 11:36 PM

Mexico unveils $14 bn investment plan to boost economy

Mexico announced Monday a $14 billion investment plan in cooperation with the private sector to boost the pandemic-stricken economy through infrastructure projects

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ):Mexico announced Monday a $14 billion investment plan in cooperation with the private sector to boost the pandemic-stricken economy through infrastructure projects.

The initial phase of the 297-billion-peso plan will start with 39 projects in the areas of communications, energy and the environment, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

"We're going to sign an agreement with the private sector that will also mean investment, jobs and (greater) well-being," the left-wing populist told reporters.

The plan is expected to create up to 190,000 jobs, according his government, many of them in the energy industry, a pillar of Lopez Obrador's economic strategy.

Almost a third of the investment will be used to rehabilitate facilities of debt-laden state oil giant Pemex.

Carlos Salazar, president of the country's influential Business Coordinating Council, said the plan sends a "message of unity and well-being," while urging the government to give businesses "clear and stable rules." Lopez Obrador has faced opposition from the private sector to some of his economic policies, notably for not doing more to help companies and boost the economy in the face of the coronavirus outbreak.

The left-wing populist says his priority is helping ordinary Mexicans with social aid and loans while avoiding saddling the country with increased debt.

Experts say his strategy will help avert a fiscal crisis, but is likely to result in a less rapid rebound than if the government had spent more to boost the economy.

"Now that economies are recovering, some countries are facing serious fiscal problems. In Mexico, for better or for worse, there won't be any," Marco Oviedo, head of economic research for Latin America at Barclays, told AFP.

"The flip side is that the economic recovery in Mexico is very likely to be much slower," he added.

The International Monetary Fund said Monday that public investment should play a "central role" in the economic recovery from the coronavirus-induced downturn.

The Mexican economy, the second biggest in Latin America, suffered a record 17.3 percent contraction in the second quarter of the year from the previous quarter.

The central bank warned last month that the Mexican economy is in danger of shrinking by 12.8 percent for the whole of 2020 if the pandemic worsens.

The government imposed lockdown measures at the end of March and started gradually reopening the economy in June.

The country of 128 million people has registered around 79,000 coronavirus deaths -- one of the world's highest tolls.

Related Topics

World Business Oil Bank Oviedo Mexico March June 2020 From Government Agreement Industry Unity Foods Limited Billion Million Jobs Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NATO chief tells Turkey to help calm Karabakh conf ..

2 minutes ago

Canada Suspends Export Permits to Turkey Amid Nago ..

2 minutes ago

'Cautious optimism' as conference pushes Libya pea ..

2 minutes ago

US Urges Azerbaijani, Armenian Foreign Ministers t ..

2 minutes ago

World Teachers' Day commemorated as coronavirus pu ..

6 minutes ago

Faces more important for humans than dogs: study

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.