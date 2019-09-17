UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Urges Halt To Pre-Columbian Art Sale In Paris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 10:59 PM

Mexico urges halt to pre-Columbian art sale in Paris

The Mexican government called for an auction of pre-Columbian art in Paris on Wednesday to be halted, insisting that 95 works going under the hammer are a part of its cultural heritage

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2019 ) :The Mexican government called for an auction of pre-Columbian art in Paris on Wednesday to be halted, insisting that 95 works going under the hammer are a part of its cultural heritage.

Ambassador Juan Manuel Gomez Robledo also questioned the provenance of the pieces, warning some "could turn out to be imitations".

But auctioneers Millon told AFP the sale would go ahead.

Last week it agreed to withdraw a pre-Hispanic artefact from neighbouring Guatemala from the sale.

At the Drouot auction house, Millon are selling 120 religious and cultural artefacts from several private collections, including sacral jewellery worn by a shaman.

The works were expected to fetch between several hundred and 90,000 Euros ($99,000).

Under the government of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Mexico has made the protection of its indigenous heritage a priority.

As well as calling for artworks to be returned to the country, it has accused major fashion houses of cultural appropriation for lifting native designs for their clothes.

Gomez Robledo said the cancellation of the Paris sale would be "a first step towards the restitution of authentic cultural property of Mexico.""This type of trade encourages pillage, illegal trafficking and counterfeiting practised by organised transnational crime networks," the diplomat told reporters, lamenting that the artefacts were being treated as "simple objects of decoration".

Related Topics

Sale Paris Guatemala Mexico From Government

Recent Stories

IGP Punjab takes notice of three children's dead b ..

1 minute ago

Professor, prisoner to face off in Tunisia runoff

1 minute ago

No-deal Brexit like 'burning your house down': UK ..

2 minutes ago

World's migrant population now at 272 million, UN ..

2 minutes ago

Earth warming more quickly than thought, new clima ..

6 minutes ago

German Ministry vows to continue support under Pak ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.