Mexico, US Agree on Joint Security Strategy Focused on Organized Crime - Foreign Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) Mexico and the US held a bilateral meeting to discuss common security strategy, during which the two countries agreed to focus on combating organized crime and dealing with the causes of violence and drug addiction, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said.

"At the meeting, the two countries agreed on the main security objectives. The two delegations highlighted the following priorities: reducing arms and narcotics trafficking, reducing violence caused by organized crime, addressing addiction as a public health problem, and attacking the finances of criminal organizations that operate in the two countries," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

According to Roberto Velasco, the foreign ministry's lead official for North America, the key outcome of the talks is the agreement to disrupt the business model of organized crime based on the data from intelligence services, as well as combating the causes of violence and drug addiction.

The ministry stressed that the agreed upon goals will be included in the new joint security strategy that will enable the reform of the format of bilateral cooperation between Mexico and the US.