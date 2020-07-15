UrduPoint.com
Mexico, US Extend Non-Essential Border Crossing Ban For 30 Days - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 02:20 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) The Mexican Foreign Ministry has proposed that the ban on the non-essential border crossing with the United States was extended for another month based on the review of the current epidemiological situation in both countries.

"At Mexico's suggestion, restrictions on non-essential land traffic on the common border with the United States were extended for additional 30 days after reviewing the spread of COVID-19," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The measure will be effective until 21 August, implying no changes to the restrictions on non-essential travel between the countries imposed earlier on 21 March to help slow the spread of the pandemic.

Initially, the ban had been imposed until 21 July.

The ban does not apply to supplies of food, fuel, medicines and certain other necessary goods. Travel for educational, medical, emergency and government reasons is also permitted.

The United States is the world's most coronavirus-affected country, with almost 3.4 million registered cases and more than 136,000 related deaths. Mexico has an estimated 304,000 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of at least 35,000 people.

COVID-19 was proclaimed a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March. The global number of registered cases has eclipsed 13.1 million with over 574,000 related deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

