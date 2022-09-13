UrduPoint.com

Mexico, US To Cooperate On Developing Semiconductor Supply Chains In N. America - Ebrard

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 13, 2022 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2022) Mexico accepted the United States' invitation to partner together to develop semiconductor supply chains in North America, Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said.

"Mexico is taking the US up on its offerings," Ebrard said during a press conference on Monday alongside US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. "This is really something which we have received the invitation of participating as partners, as allies. We are in different initiatives implemented by President Biden's administration, they have to do with semiconductors. They have approved a very important package on this."

Ebrard said Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a meeting with Blinken earlier on Monday pledged to work with the United States on the semiconductor initiative.

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said during the press conference that the Biden administration has been engaging with stakeholders in the United States on this matter and expects the first US investment in Mexico for semiconductor supply chain efforts in the first half of 2023.

Blinken and Raimondo led a US delegation in Mexico City for the High-Level Economic Dialogue between the US and Mexican governments, which covered topics of trade, security, and irregular migration.

Last month, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which includes more than $52 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturers in an effort to counter China's growing technological clout.

