Mexico, US To Hold Next Meeting On Migration Agreement On September 10 - Mexican President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 07:00 AM

Mexico, US to Hold Next Meeting on Migration Agreement on September 10 - Mexican President

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Mexico and the United States will hold the next round of consultations on the recently reached migration agreement on September 10, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said.

On June 7, the United States and Mexico reached an agreement on curbing illegal migration through the US-Mexican border. Under the agreement, the United States vowed to refrain from imposing tariffs on Mexican goods, while the Latin American country committed to deploying its National Guard throughout the country and, especially, to its southern border to fight the influx of undocumented migrants.

"We are doing well [on implementing the agreement] but the governments of Mexico and the United States will soon - on September 10 - hold a meeting to assess [implementation of the deal]," Lopez Obrador said.

The first assessment meeting was held in July, 45 days after the agreement had been signed. The countries agreed to hold the second meeting 90 days after reaching the deal. The 90-day period expires on September 5.

Caravans of migrants from Central American countries seeking asylum began to move toward the United States through Mexico last fall. US President Donald Trump called the surge of arrivals a crisis and declared a national emergency in February to secure funds to build a wall on the border with Mexico.

