Mexico Used First Batches Of Russia's Sputnik V, Expects New One This Month - Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 seconds ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 11:10 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The Mexican Secretariat of Health has distributed the first batches of Russia's coronavirus vaccine and is expecting a new shipment by the end of the month, Deputy Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said.

The country approved Sputnik V on February 2, with the vaccine's first component arriving later in the month. The second component was delivered on March 10..

"We have received first and second components of the Sputnik V vaccine. We have used them up and expect a new shipment until the month's end," Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said during a press conference broadcast on Twitter.

According to the secretariat, since the beginning of the country's vaccination campaign, Mexico has distributed 6.2 million doses of various coronavirus vaccines. Sputnik V has been administered to people over 60 in municipalities with the highest COVID-19 mortality rate.

More Stories From World

