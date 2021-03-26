Mexico Used First Batches Of Russia's Sputnik V, Expects New One This Month - Authorities
MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The Mexican Secretariat of Health has distributed the first batches of Russia's coronavirus vaccine and is expecting a new shipment by the end of the month, Deputy Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said.
The country approved Sputnik V on February 2, with the vaccine's first component arriving later in the month. The second component was delivered on March 10..
"We have received first and second components of the Sputnik V vaccine. We have used them up and expect a new shipment until the month's end," Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said during a press conference broadcast on Twitter.
According to the secretariat, since the beginning of the country's vaccination campaign, Mexico has distributed 6.2 million doses of various coronavirus vaccines. Sputnik V has been administered to people over 60 in municipalities with the highest COVID-19 mortality rate.