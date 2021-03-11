Mexico Vaccinated Over Third of Rural Areas Against COVID-19 - Health Authority

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mexico has vaccinated more than a third of the population in country's rural settlements against the coronavirus disease, with major cities joining the vaccination drive as well, the Secretariat of Health has said

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Mexico has vaccinated more than a third of the population in country's rural settlements against the coronavirus disease, with major cities joining the vaccination drive as well, the Secretariat of Health has said.

"We have made significant progress in vaccinating the rural population. We have covered a significant part, approximately 30 to 40 percent, of rural settlements where senior citizens reside, and we are starting to enter into major cities, including the big ones - state capitals," Deputy Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said during a press conference broadcast on YouTube.

The country started vaccinating its senior population in mid-February, after receiving AstraZeneca, CoronaVac and Sputnik V vaccines and has already inoculated 2.05 million people in that category.

Mexico has also vaccinated 812,000 medics with the Pfizer vaccine since December 24, with 589,000 receiving required two shots.