UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico Vaccinated Over Third Of Rural Areas Against COVID-19 - Health Authority

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 12:00 PM

Mexico Vaccinated Over Third of Rural Areas Against COVID-19 - Health Authority

Mexico has vaccinated more than a third of the population in country's rural settlements against the coronavirus disease, with major cities joining the vaccination drive as well, the Secretariat of Health has said

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) Mexico has vaccinated more than a third of the population in country's rural settlements against the coronavirus disease, with major cities joining the vaccination drive as well, the Secretariat of Health has said.

"We have made significant progress in vaccinating the rural population. We have covered a significant part, approximately 30 to 40 percent, of rural settlements where senior citizens reside, and we are starting to enter into major cities, including the big ones - state capitals," Deputy Health Secretary Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said during a press conference broadcast on YouTube.

The country started vaccinating its senior population in mid-February, after receiving AstraZeneca, CoronaVac and Sputnik V vaccines and has already inoculated 2.05 million people in that category.

Mexico has also vaccinated 812,000 medics with the Pfizer vaccine since December 24, with 589,000 receiving required two shots.

Related Topics

Progress Mexico December YouTube Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

1290 new cases of coronavirus reported in Pb

4 minutes ago

Kyrgyz Parliament Schedules Constitutional Referen ..

4 minutes ago

South Korea Authorized AstraZeneca Coronavirus Vac ..

10 minutes ago

'Chinese vaccine Sinopharm safe for people above 6 ..

10 minutes ago

Japan Needs to Hold Clinical Trials of Russia's Sp ..

10 minutes ago

Over one mln families get registered under NSER su ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.