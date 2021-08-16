Mexico, Venezuela Send Humanitarian Aid to Haiti After Deadly Earthquake

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Mexican and Venezuelan authorities announced on Monday sending shipments of medical supplies and basic necessities as a humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Haiti.

"The first batch of medical supplies, equipment and basic necessities has been sent to Haiti as an aid from Mexico as instructed by President Lopes Obrador," Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard wrote on Twitter.

Venezuela sent to Haiti 30 tonnes of medical supplies, non-perishable products and drinking water, Venezuelan teleSUR broadcaster reported.

The United Nations pledged to allocate $8 billion to support Haiti, while the United Stattes sent rescuers to the country as part of its United States Agency for International Development (USAID) program.

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on August 14, leaving 1,297 people dead and over 5,700 injured.