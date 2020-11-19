UrduPoint.com
Mexico Wants US To Extend Border Crossing Restrictions For One Month - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 01:04 PM

Mexicо has suggested that the United States should extend the prohibition of border crossing between the two countries for one month, the Mexican Foreign Ministry has said

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) Mexicо has suggested that the United States should extend the prohibition of border crossing between the two countries for one month, the Mexican Foreign Ministry has said.

"After reviewing the development of the spread of #COVID19 in both countries ... [Mexico] proposed [the US] to extend the restrictions on non-essential crossing through the shared land border for one more month," the ministry tweeted.

In another tweet, the ministry said that the restrictions would be maintained on the same terms as when they took effect on March 21 and both sides would coordinate health measures along the border region that will remain in force through December 21.

The March 21 restrictions to not cover supplies of food, fuel, medicine and other necessities as well as travels for medicinal, educational or governmental purposes and emergency visits.

Both countries have been hit hard by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, with the US having over 11.5 million confirmed cases according to the Johns Hopkins University database, and Mexico reporting over 1 million coronavirus cases.

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

