Mexico welcomes 124 asylum-seeker Afghan journalists

BOGOTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Mexico announced on Friday that it had welcomed a total of 124 journalists of Afghan nationality amid ongoing evacuations from the war-torn country.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and an accompanying delegation were present at the airport to receive the journalists, with the media covering the event.

Ebrard said on Twitter that human lives carry great value and that his country opted to support the journalists' requests for asylum, adding that their arrival symbolizes the freedom of press and right of communication.

Mexico will reportedly host both the journalists and their families.This Wednesday, Mexico announced that it had welcomed five Afghan women who won international rewards for their efforts in the field of robotics.

The Taliban's Aug. 15 takeover of the Afghan capital Kabul triggered an exodus from the country, with many citing uncertainty over Taliban rule as their reason for fleeing.