UrduPoint.com

Mexico Welcomes 124 Asylum-seeker Afghan Journalists

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th August 2021 | 01:03 PM

Mexico welcomes 124 asylum-seeker Afghan journalists

Mexico announced on Friday that it had welcomed a total of 124 journalists of Afghan nationality amid ongoing evacuations from the war-torn country

BOGOTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :Mexico announced on Friday that it had welcomed a total of 124 journalists of Afghan nationality amid ongoing evacuations from the war-torn country.

Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and an accompanying delegation were present at the airport to receive the journalists, with the media covering the event.

Ebrard said on Twitter that human lives carry great value and that his country opted to support the journalists' requests for asylum, adding that their arrival symbolizes the freedom of press and right of communication.

Mexico will reportedly host both the journalists and their families.This Wednesday, Mexico announced that it had welcomed five Afghan women who won international rewards for their efforts in the field of robotics.

The Taliban's Aug. 15 takeover of the Afghan capital Kabul triggered an exodus from the country, with many citing uncertainty over Taliban rule as their reason for fleeing.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Twitter Mexico Women Media Event From Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan manufactures 12.27 mln mobile phones duri ..

Pakistan manufactures 12.27 mln mobile phones during Jan-July: Gill

2 minutes ago
 Turkish Embassy in Kabul Evacuated - Erdogan

Turkish Embassy in Kabul Evacuated - Erdogan

2 minutes ago
 4 dead, dozens injured in Kazakhstan arms depot bl ..

4 dead, dozens injured in Kazakhstan arms depot blast

2 minutes ago
 Heads of Foreign Universities Expected at Educatio ..

Heads of Foreign Universities Expected at Education Conference in Vladivostok - ..

2 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 95 lives during last 24 hours

COVID-19 claims 95 lives during last 24 hours

8 minutes ago
 Japan Protests US Decision to Dump Contaminated Wa ..

Japan Protests US Decision to Dump Contaminated Water From Okinawa Base Into Sew ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.