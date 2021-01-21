(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard has welcomed US President Joe Biden's newly signed executive order to halt the construction of the wall on the US-Mexico border.

Democrat Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on January 20. Just hours after the inauguration ceremony, he embarked on finalizing 17 executive orders to reverse some of his predecessor's policies.

"Mexico welcomes an end to the construction of the wall, the immigration initiative in favor of [Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals] DACA and a path towards dual citizenship," Ebrard tweeted soon after the order was signed by the newly sworn-in president.

The DACA program grants temporary residency and work privileges to immigrants that were brought to the United States illegally as children.

In January 2017, ex-President Donald Trump signed the executive order to begin wall construction along the US-Mexico border using existing Federal funding. Trump had vowed to build up to 800 kilometers- (497 miles) long wall. As of January 5, the wall is 727 kilometers-long. Biden has made it clear that he would not demolish what has already been built.