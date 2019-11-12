Mexico Will Not Disclose Morales' Whereabouts Over Safety Concerns - Foreign Minister

(@imziishan)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Mexico will not disclose the residence address of ousted Bolivian President Evo Morales, Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said Tuesday, citing safety reasons.

Morales has been forced to step down. He has accepted an offer of political asylum in Mexico and is expected to land there in the matter of hours.

"We will not disclose his residence address out of considerations for his safety," Ebrard said at a televised press conference.

Morales won the first round of the October 20 election but his main rival, Carlos Mesa, refused to concede his defeat, sparking off clashes. The military stepped in over the weekend, telling Morales to stand down. Erbard said earlier that the military's involvement amounted to a coup.