Mexico Will Not Oppose Private Purchase of COVID-19 Vaccine - President

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Mexican authorities will not object to purchases or imports of COVID-19 vaccine by private entities or companies, but there have been no such requests so far, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.

"We are not against allowing someone who has money get the vaccine, but it is our responsibility to ensure that everyone could have the vaccine despite any circumstances ... We do not have a single request from any national company, we are not aware about any company that is in the process of purchasing a vaccine," Lopez Obrador said at a press conference broadcast by Milenio tv channel.

At the same time, the president stressed that the authorities would not allow the vaccines already secured by the government to fall into the hands of private companies.

On Sunday, presidential spokesman, Jesus Remirez Cuevas, said that Mexico expected to get deliveries of about 200 million doses of different coronavirus vaccines in 2021. According to him, this includes 34 million Pfizer vaccine doses, 77.4 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, 35 million doses from CanSino and 51.5 million doses as part of COVAX international mechanism.

Earlier this month, Mexican health authorities announced that the country was going to roll out its mass vaccination campaign in late December and was aiming for a blanket immunization by the end of next year.