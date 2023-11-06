Open Menu

Mexico's 2024 Pre-election Campaign Kicks Off In 3 States

Published November 06, 2023

MEXICO CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The pre-election campaign for the general elections scheduled for June 2, 2024 kicked off Monday in the states of Mexico City, Jalisco and Yucatan, according to the National Electoral Institute Calendar.

The pre-campaign period for popularly elected positions is expected to begin on Nov. 5 and conclude on Jan. 3, 2024.

President of the National Action Party (PAN) Marko Cortes Mendoza urged support for Xochitl Galvez, who will be the presidential candidate of the opposition coalition Frente Amplio por Mexico, made up of the PAN, the Party of the Democratic Revolution and the Institutional Revolutionary Party.

The ruling National Regeneration Movement party will wait until Nov. 10 to announce and promote some of its candidates.

Mexico will see the largest elections in its history in June 2024, as more than 20,000 public offices are up for election, with an estimated 98 million Mexicans eligible to vote.

At the national level, the president and Congress (128 senators and 500 deputies) will be elected, and so will nine governors and local legislatures and city councils in the country's 32 states, among other positions.

