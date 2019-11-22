The economy is stagnant and violent crime has reached shocking levels even by Mexican standards, but President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador remains broadly popular as he marks one year in office

Mexico City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ):The economy is stagnant and violent crime has reached shocking levels even by Mexican standards, but President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador remains broadly popular as he marks one year in office.

The question is, for how long? The anti-establishment leftist known as AMLO swept to office on December 1, 2018 after a landslide election victory, promising to "transform" Mexico.

He has come to dominate the entire political landscape, addressing "the people" for hours at a time, whether in his marathon daily press conferences or his tireless treks around the country.

Lopez Obrador, 66, says Mexicans are "happy, happy, happy" under his government.

But they would appear to have ever less reason for it.

The folksy populist's first year in office looks set to be the most violent since Mexico began keeping track in 1997, with 28,741 murders since January -- on track to break the record of 33,743 set last year.

The Mexican economy, Latin America's second-largest after Brazil's, has meanwhile stagnated. Analysts polled by the central bank are forecasting just 0.2 percent growth this year, far from the two percent that Lopez Obrador promised.

"There's less and less reason to say that he is doing a good job," said Duncan Wood, director of the Mexico Institute at the Wilson Center in Washington.

"A majority of Mexicans today still believe that he is a good man who's trying to do the right thing for Mexico. They continue to have faith that he can, in the long run, deliver. But that faith is being severely tested."Some are even blunter.

"The AMLO government's so-called security policies are a total failure," said security analyst Erubiel Tirado of the Ibero-American University.