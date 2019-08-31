UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 31st August 2019 | 05:10 AM

Mexico's Authorities Say Discovered Over 3,000 Secret Graves in 13 Years

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2019) Mexico's national commission for the search of missing persons, working together with the country's prosecutors, has found 3,024 clandestine graves between late 2006 and 2019, Karla Quintana Osuna, the commission's head, said.

"Since late 2006, we have discovered 3,024 secret graves. The states where the largest number of these graves is located are Tamaulipas, Chihuahua, Guerrero, Sinaloa and Jalisco," Osuna said on Friday during a ceremony timed to the International Day of the Disappeared.

Notably, these states face high criminality rates. There, 1,745 secret graves were discovered. According to the official data, the largest number of remains, 545 bodies, were found in graves on the territory of the Nuevo Leon state.

"According to the commissions' data, which are released for the first time today, 4,874 bodies have been found so far. The process of establishing the identities of those deceased is underway together with local authorities' institutions and families that are looking for their missing close ones," Osuna said.

The official noted that despite significant government support and funding, only 30 percent of the bodies had been identified.

Clandestine graves have repeatedly been found across Mexico. Such graves are usually used to hide bodies of people killed in violence by drug cartels.

Since 2006, when then-President Felipe Calderon ordered the military to crack down on drug cartels, gang violence has been blamed for over 200,000 murders.

