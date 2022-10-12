MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The Congress of the State of Mexico on Tuesday amended the state's civil code to allow same-sex marriages.

"The sixty-first Congress of the State of Mexico has approved same-sex marriages. The reform also recognizes same-sex cohabitation. Same-sex marriage is a social institution through which two people freely choose to live together," the press office of the Congress said on Twitter.

The Congress approved the cohabitation of two men and two women, who acquired the right to inheritance and protection from family violence.

In 2009, Mexico City amended the Civil Code to legalize same-sex marriage in the city and became the first Latin American jurisdiction to legalize same-sex marriage. The State of Mexico became the 29th out of 32 states to recognize same-sex marriages, leaving behind only the state of Tamaulipas, the state of Tabasco, and the state of Guerrero without such laws.

In 2015, the Supreme Court of Mexico called the refusal to recognize same-sex marriages discriminatory and unconstitutional.