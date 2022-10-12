UrduPoint.com

Mexico's Biggest State Approves Same-Sex Marriages - State's Congress

Umer Jamshaid Published October 12, 2022 | 05:50 AM

Mexico's Biggest State Approves Same-Sex Marriages - State's Congress

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) The Congress of the State of Mexico on Tuesday amended the state's civil code to allow same-sex marriages.

"The sixty-first Congress of the State of Mexico has approved same-sex marriages. The reform also recognizes same-sex cohabitation. Same-sex marriage is a social institution through which two people freely choose to live together," the press office of the Congress said on Twitter.

The Congress approved the cohabitation of two men and two women, who acquired the right to inheritance and protection from family violence.

In 2009, Mexico City amended the Civil Code to legalize same-sex marriage in the city and became the first Latin American jurisdiction to legalize same-sex marriage. The State of Mexico became the 29th out of 32 states to recognize same-sex marriages, leaving behind only the state of Tamaulipas, the state of Tabasco, and the state of Guerrero without such laws.

In 2015, the Supreme Court of Mexico called the refusal to recognize same-sex marriages discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Twitter Marriage Mexico City Mexico Congress Women 2015 Family From

Recent Stories

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Uk ..

US Does Not See Lavrov's Offer to Hold Talks on Ukraine as Constructive - State ..

5 hours ago
 NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in ..

NASA's DART Spacecraft Alters Orbit of Asteroid in Planetary Defense Test Missio ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'wors ..

Pakistan calls India's occupation of Kashmir 'worst manifestation' of modern-day ..

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Jave ..

Imran Khan to face action for violating laws: Javed Latif

5 hours ago
 Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Di ..

Fuel Shortage in France May Lead to Food Supply Disruptions - Association

5 hours ago
 Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit c ..

Intermittent rain in capital turns weather a bit cold

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.