UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico's Central Bank Cuts Benchmark Interest Rate For 11th Time

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 11:53 PM

Mexico's central bank cuts benchmark interest rate for 11th time

The central bank of Mexico (Banxico) on Thursday announced its decision to cut the benchmark interest rate for the 11th time, citing risks to Mexico's economic growth from the ongoing novel corona-virus (COVID-19) pandemic

MEXCO CITY, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ):The central bank of Mexico (Banxico) on Thursday announced its decision to cut the benchmark interest rate for the 11th time, citing risks to Mexico's economic growth from the ongoing novel corona-virus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In its monetary policy statement, Banxico said the five members of the bank's governing board unanimously agreed to cut the rate by 25 basis points to 4.25 percent, effective Sept. 25.

"Economic activity in Mexico, after contracting significantly in April and May, began to recover in June and July, although an environment of uncertainty and downside risks prevails," the bank said.

It was the 11th cut in the rate since August 2019, when Banxico began a cycle of monetary easing with inflation relatively under control, and an expected plunge in economic growth due to the pandemic.

Despite inflation rising to 4.1 percent through the first half of September, the forecast for the next 12 to 24 months remains at a target rate of 3 percent, said the bank.

However, going forward, the governing board "will take the necessary steps," taking into account the pandemic's "strong impact on productive activity, as well as the evolution of the financial shock we are facing," the bank said.

In its April-June 2020 Quarterly Report, published on Aug. 26, Banxico forecast an 8.8 percent to 12.8 percent contraction in economic growth this year due to the pandemic.

Related Topics

Bank Mexico April May June July August September 2019 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE, Greece aspiring for bilateral strategic partn ..

26 minutes ago

Researchers develop cheaper, faster, accurate Covi ..

48 minutes ago

Opposition never tries to sit with PTI govt for re ..

48 minutes ago

Florida Governor Lifts COVID-19 Restrictions on Re ..

48 minutes ago

Putin's Security Dialogue Offer to US Very Timely ..

48 minutes ago

Pakistan Urges UN to Establish International Day t ..

48 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.