BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2020) Mexico's coronavirus case tally has risen to 395,489, the country's Deputy Secretary of Prevention and Health Promotion Hugo Lopez-Gatell Ramirez said.

"As of July 27, 2020, a total of 395,489 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, 85,986 are suspicious," the deputy secretary wrote on Twitter.

The death toll stands at 44,022, and 256,777 patients have recovered.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 646,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 16.1 million.