MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico has risen by 2,999 - down from 3,484 the day before - to 120,102, the Health Ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said during a press conference broadcast on Twitter.

The death toll has increased by 354 - up from 188 the day before - to 14,053.

The first official case of the new coronavirus infection was recorded in Mexico on February 28, 2020.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

According to the global health body, the coronavirus death toll worldwide has surpassed 400,000 people, with the number of cases exceeding 6.9 million.