Mexico's Coronavirus Cases Tally Nears 50,000 Ahead Of Planned Restriction Easing

Mon 18th May 2020 | 08:00 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The number of new COVID-19 cases in Mexico has risen by 2,075 (2,112 yesterday) to 49,219 ahead of the gradual lifting of coronavirus-related restrictions, which will begin on Monday, according to the country's Health Ministry.

"The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico has reached 49,219 since February 28 [when the first case of the infection was registered]. In the past 14 days there have been 11,105 infections," Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said at a Sunday press conference broadcast on Twitter.

Over a 24-hour period, Mexico confirmed 132 new coronavirus-related deaths (278 yesterday), bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,177.

On Friday, the number of new coronavirus cases in Mexico increased by 2,437 - the largest daily increase in the country since the start of the outbreak, according to the country's Health Ministry.

The country's authorities consider that Mexico is going through the peak of the coronavirus epidemic and the epidemiological situation in the country is expected to improve next week. Coronavirus-related restrictions will start to be lifted on May 18 in regions not affected by COVID-19 and in the rest of the country starting from May 30.

