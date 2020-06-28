UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico's Coronavirus Death Toll Approaching 26,400 - Health Ministry

Sumaira FH 15 seconds ago Sun 28th June 2020 | 06:10 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2020) The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico now stands at over 212,800 while the country's COVID-19 death toll is approaching 26,400 with over 600 new deaths registered in the past 24 hours, the latest data from the country's Health Ministry shows.

"There are 212,802 confirmed [coronavirus] cases in Mexico, another 67,099 cases are awaiting test results," health promotion chief Ricardo Cortes said during a Saturday press conference broadcast on Twitter.

In the past 24 hours, Mexico registered 602 new coronavirus deaths with the country's total COVID-19 death toll now standing at 26,381.

On Friday, Mexico reported 719 new coronavirus-related deaths and 5,441 new COVID-19 cases.

A week ago, Mexico's coronavirus death toll stood at around 21,000, thus the country has seen a weekly rise of about 5,000 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Mexico stood at around 180,000 a week ago.

Starting from Monday, the coronavirus risk level in Mexico City and in 18 of Mexico's 32 states will be downgraded from "red light" (maximum) to "orange light" (high).

