MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico has surpassed 6,000, the number of confirmed cases has topped 56,000, the country's Health Ministry said.

"To date, 6,090 fatal cases of COVID-19 have been laboratory-confirmed," the ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said during a press conference broadcast on Twitter.

The case tally has increased over the past 24 hours by 2,248 to 56,594. A total of 424 people have died over the past day.