MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The COVID-19 death count in Mexico has risen by 145 to 857, the country's Health Ministry said.

The number of confirmed cases has reached 9,501, it said.

"The coronavirus has been laboratory-confirmed for 857 dead since the start of the epidemic in Mexico in 2020," the ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, told reporters.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2,397,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 162,000 people have died from the disease.