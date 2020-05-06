(@FahadShabbir)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2020) Mexico's death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has risen by 236 to 2,507 over the past 24 hours, a senior official from Mexico's Health Ministry said.

"The total number of coronavirus cases for all time is 26,025, of which only a quarter - 6,708 cases - showed symptoms in the last 14 days.

Unfortunately, the death count has reached 2,507," the ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said at a press conference broadcast in the ministry's Twitter.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 3,517,000 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 243,000 people have died from the disease.