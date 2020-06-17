MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico has risen by 730 - down from 439 the day before - over the past 24 hours to 18,310, a senior health official said.

"To date, 18,310 cases of death of patients from complications of COVID-19 have been confirmed," the Health Ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said during a press conference broadcast on Twitter.

Alomia said the case tally had risen by 4,599 - up from 3,427 on Monday - to 154,863.