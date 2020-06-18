(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2020) The death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico has risen by 770 - up from 730 the day before - over the past 24 hours to 19,080, the Health Ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said during a press conference broadcast on Twitter.

Alomia said the case tally had risen by 4,930 - up from 4,599 on Tuesday - to 159,793.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the global coronavirus case tally stands at 8,331,135, with 448,504 deaths and 4,065,733 recoveries.