MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) Mexico's death toll from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has risen by 108 to 3,573 over the past 24 hours, a senior official from Mexico's Health Ministry said.

The ministry's director of epidemiology, Jose Luis Alomia, said at a press conference that the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases had risen by 1,305 to 36,327 over the past day.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic.

According to the latest WHO data, more than 4,006,250 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the world, and over 278,800 people have died from the disease.