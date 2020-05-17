UrduPoint.com
Mexico's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 5,000 Ahead Of Planned Restriction Easing

Sun 17th May 2020 | 07:10 AM

Mexico's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 5,000 Ahead of Planned Restriction Easing

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2020) The COVID-19 death toll in Mexico has surpassed 5,000 ahead of the gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions, which will begin next week.

"The number of fatalities has reached 5,045; another 535 suspected cases are awaiting laboratory test results," Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said at a Saturday press conference broadcast on Twitter.

Over a 24-hour period, Mexico confirmed 2,112 new coronavirus cases and 278 new coronavirus deaths. The number of active coronavirus cases increased by 443 in that period, reaching 10,681.

On Friday, the number of new coronavirus cases in Mexico increased by 2,437 - the largest daily increase in the country since the start of the outbreak, according to the country's Health Ministry. The COVID-19 death toll in Mexico increased by 290 on Friday.

According to the Health Ministry, Mexico is going through the peak of the coronavirus epidemic and the epidemiological situation in the country is expected to improve next week. Coronavirus restrictions will start to be lifted on May 18 in regions not affected by COVID-19 and in the rest of the country starting from May 30.

