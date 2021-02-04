UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico's Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 160,000 - Senior Health Official

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 07:20 AM

Mexico's Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 160,000 - Senior Health Official

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2021) The coronavirus death toll in Mexico has surpassed 160,000 people, a senior health official said.

"A total of 161,240 COVID-19 deaths have been registered in Mexico since the start of the epidemic last February," Jose Luis Alomia, director of epidemiology at the Mexican Secretariat of Health, said at a press conference broadcast on Twitter.

According to the Secretariat of Health, the country's number of confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases has reached 2,082,399.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

Related Topics

World Twitter Mexico February March 2020 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rise in temperatures expected with rain chances lo ..

6 hours ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation of first ba ..

7 hours ago

Govt to cover 70% eligible COVID-19 vaccine recipi ..

7 hours ago

Virus pushes Santander into first annual loss

7 hours ago

Al Ain FC, Israel’s Maccabi Haifa to stage two f ..

8 hours ago

Al Ghadeer exhibition at the Sheikh Zayed Festival ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.