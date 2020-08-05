UrduPoint.com
Mexico's Coronavirus Tally Approaches 450,000 - Health Ministry

Wed 05th August 2020

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The overall number of COVID-19 cases in Mexico has increased to 449,961 after 6,148 new cases were registered in the past 24 hours, the country's Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The ministry stated that 857 people died from the disease over the past 24 hours with the total death toll now standing at 48,869.

On Tuesday, the Mexican health authorities said that more than 1 million people had been tested for the disease since the start of the outbreak.  

More Stories From World

