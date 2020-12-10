UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico's COVID-19 Case Tally Tops 1.2 Million - Health Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 10:10 AM

Mexico's COVID-19 Case Tally Tops 1.2 Million - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The number of registered cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mexico has surpassed 1.2 million, with more than 111,000 deaths, a senior health official said.

"To date, 1,205,229 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in Mexico.

This number includes 111,655 deaths," Jose Luis Alomia, director of epidemiology at the Mexican Ministry of Health, said at a press conference broadcast on Twitter.

According to the ministry, the number of confirmed cases in the past day was 11,974, the death toll stood at 781. The authorities are studying 45,528 suspected cases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus infection COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. According to the latest WHO data, more than 67.7 million cases of infection have already been recorded worldwide, over 1.5 million people have died.

Related Topics

World Twitter Died Mexico March Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

46 minutes ago

Volunteering well-established human value in UAE s ..

9 hours ago

Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve fireworks to featu ..

9 hours ago

UAE strengthening economic ties with Estonia

10 hours ago

Dubai Opera hosts legendary opera singer Andrea Bo ..

10 hours ago

GDRFA Dubai, Software AG enter second generation c ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.