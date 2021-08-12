(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The Mexican Secretariat of Health has published new statistics on COVID-19, according to which the number of confirmed cases has exceeded 3 million.

More than 246,000 people have died from coronavirus complications.

A total of 3,020,596 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Mexico. The death toll since the epidemic start stands at 246,203.

Fifty-seven percent of the adult population, or 51.4 million people, are vaccinated against COVID-19 with at least one dose, 27.5 million are fully vaccinated.