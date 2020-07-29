BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2020) Mexico's COVID-19 case total has surpassed 400,000 after 7,208 new positive tests were registered in the country over the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell announced on Twitter.

"As of July 28, 2020, 402,697 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed and 87,538 are suspected cases," the deputy health minister wrote on Twitter.

The country's coronavirus disease death toll has also increased by 854 over the past day, rising to 44,876, according to figures provided by Lopez-Gatell, who added that 47 percent of hospital beds in the country are currently occupied.

The head of delegation for the International Committee of the Red Cross in Mexico and Central America, Jordi Raich Curco, said on Tuesday that the coronavirus disease pandemic will have a severe impact on the economy of Mexico and other countries in the region due to the inability of more than half of the population to work remotely.

Curco, who spoke at a Valdai Club online discussion, warned that the economic crisis is deepening.