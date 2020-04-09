(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The real number of COVID-19 cases in Mexico could be eight times higher than official estimates, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell has said

Lopez-Gatell at a news conference late on Wednesday said that Mexico has 3,181 confirmed cases from about 17,000 tests that were conducted, with 174 deaths from the disease.

Applying an epidemiological calculation method known as sentinel surveillance, he estimated that there may be more than 26,500 cases in the country.

"From what you can see, the epidemic is eight times bigger," Lopez-Gatell said.

The coronavirus pandemic arrived in Mexico with a delay compared to Europe and the US, but April has seen cases multiply.