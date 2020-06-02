UrduPoint.com
Mexico's COVID-19 Death Toll Passes 10,000 as Nation Remains at Peak of Pandemic- Ministry

Mexico continues to be at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, having registered 237 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 10,167, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that the number of active cases rose from yesterday's 90,664 to 93,435

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Mexico continues to be at the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, having registered 237 new coronavirus-related deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 10,167, the country's Health Ministry said on Tuesday, adding that the number of active cases rose from yesterday's 90,664 to 93,435.

"To date, unfortunately, 10,167 people have died in Mexico," Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the health ministry, said during a press conference, broadcast on Twitter.

In the past 24 hours, the ministry's laboratory confirmed 237 COVID-19 cases among the deceased patients, while another 851 fatal cases are being investigated as suspicious.

A total of 2,771 new active cases was confirmed in the given period across Mexico.

The North American country is among the top five worldwide in the number of daily reported cases.

On Monday, Mexico started a new stage of sanitary measures against the pandemic. The so-called traffic light system of four phases will regulate the resumption of all activities across the regions depending on the epidemiological situation. All the states are currently in red zones except Zacatecas, which is in the orange.

