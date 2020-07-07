MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Mexico's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 480 over the past 24 hours to 31,119, the country's deputy health minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said, adding that 4,902 new cases of the disease were also reported over the past day.

"As of July 6, 2020, 261,750 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed. 159,657 people have recovered and 31,119 fatal cases have been registered," Lopez-Gatell wrote on Twitter on Monday evening.

Mexico has the world's fifth-highest COVID-19 death toll, having recently overtaken France.

Monday's increases to the case total and death toll were both above figures released for the day before. On Sunday, 4,683 positive tests and 273 new deaths were confirmed in Mexico.

The Mexican authorities have been accused in some media reports of downplaying the country's coronavirus disease statistics. On Saturday, the Financial Times cited a compilation of independent studies alleging that public health authorities have conducted a low amount of tests and are only reporting lab-confirmed cases and deaths.