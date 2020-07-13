MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The Mexican Health Ministry announced on Monday that the country's death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 35,000, making Mexico the world's number four in terms of the count of COVID-related deaths.

According to the ministry, the exact number of deaths in Mexico has reached 35,006, while the overall number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country amounts to 299,750. Almost 75,000 people showing relevant symptoms are awaiting test results, while a total of 184,764 have fully recovered from the disease since the start of the outbreak.

Hugo Lopez Gatell, Mexico's deputy health minister, said that coronavirus risk levels in the country's regions would remain unchanged for the next week.

A total of 15 regions will maintain a "red light" (maximum) level, and 17 regions will remain at the "orange light" (high) level. In some "red areas" of Mexico City, the authorities reinstated quarantine measures, suspending the work of some businesses and closing public places due to the high risk of infection.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Sunday that the overall intensity of the epidemic in the country decreased and the economy had started to actively recover, although nine were still seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.