UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico's COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 35,000, Becomes World's Fourth-Largest - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 10:20 AM

Mexico's COVID-19 Death Toll Surpasses 35,000, Becomes World's Fourth-Largest - Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The Mexican Health Ministry announced on Monday that the country's death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 35,000, making Mexico the world's number four in terms of the count of COVID-related deaths.

According to the ministry, the exact number of deaths in Mexico has reached 35,006, while the overall number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country amounts to 299,750. Almost 75,000 people showing relevant symptoms are awaiting test results, while a total of 184,764 have fully recovered from the disease since the start of the outbreak.

Hugo Lopez Gatell, Mexico's deputy health minister, said that coronavirus risk levels in the country's regions would remain unchanged for the next week.

A total of 15 regions will maintain a "red light" (maximum) level, and 17 regions will remain at the "orange light" (high) level. In some "red areas" of Mexico City, the authorities reinstated quarantine measures, suspending the work of some businesses and closing public places due to the high risk of infection.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Sunday that the overall intensity of the epidemic in the country decreased and the economy had started to actively recover, although nine were still seeing an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

Related Topics

World Orange Mexico City Mexico Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 13 July 2020

7 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

57 minutes ago

UAE’s human settlement project on Mars ‘possib ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Fund suspends debt repayment for benefic ..

11 hours ago

Health Ministry conducts more than 58,000 addition ..

11 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues resolution to c ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.