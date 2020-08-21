(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The true scale of the coronavirus outbreak in Mexico is likely underrepresented due to the testing remaining relatively limited at a time when almost half of all those tested test positive, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The true scale of the coronavirus outbreak in Mexico is likely underrepresented due to the testing remaining relatively limited at a time when almost half of all those tested test positive, Executive Director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme Michael Ryan said on Friday.

"So most certainly, the scale of the pandemic and the epidemic of Mexico is underrepresented. The testing in Mexico is continued to be limited � approximately three tests for 100,000 people daily � if you compare it to somewhere like the US which is over 150 tests per 100,000 people daily. Test positivity is remaining very high, up near 50 percent at times, and that means many, many, many people are being either undiagnosed or diagnosed late," Ryan told a virtual briefing.

There are discrepancies between the infection dynamic across Mexico's population geographically and in terms of income level.

According to the WHO official, residents in impoverished municipalities are twice as likely to die from COVID-19 than those residing in wealthier districts.

"It's also having a differential impact on the indigenous populations in Mexico. The overall case fatality ratio is high, but amongst indigenous populations the clinical case fatality ratio is almost from one in four to one in five, and a large number of people from the indigenous communities are reporting cases and deaths from COVID today," Ryan added.

The World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11. As of Friday, there have been almost 22.5 million cases confirmed worldwide, including over 788,500 deaths.

Mexico has by this point reported 537,031 cases, including more than 58,000 deaths.