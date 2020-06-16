(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Mexico confirmed 3,427 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 150,264 since the start of the outbreak, Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at the Health Ministry, said on Tuesday.

"The number of detected infections has reached 150,264, these are confirmed cases of COVID-19," the health official said.

Alomia also added that 439 COVID-19 carriers died over the given period, and the overall coronavirus-related death toll reached 17,580.

On Monday, the authorities decreased the COVID-19 threat level for 16 of 32 states from red (the highest level) to orange (high level). The orange level means that the lockdown is partially lifted as authorities now allow most non-essential businesses to reopen.