UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico's COVID-19 Tally Exceeds 475,000 Cases - Health Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 07:40 AM

Mexico's COVID-19 Tally Exceeds 475,000 Cases - Health Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Mexico's COVID-19 tally has topped 475,000 cases after another 6,495 people have tested positive in the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

A total of 695 patients have died over the same period.

"As of August 8, 475,902 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, and another 89,025 are being suspected. A total of 52,006 deaths have been confirmed, and 318,638 people have recovered," Lopez-Gatell tweeted late on Saturday.

The occupancy rates for regular hospital beds and those with lung ventilators stand at 42 percent and 36 percent, respectively, according to the official.

A day before, the country reported 6,717 new cases and 794 fatalities.

Related Topics

Died Same Mexico August Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Cricket: England v Pakistan 1st Test scoreboard

7 hours ago

Indian minister warns against 'speculating' on air ..

7 hours ago

Virus-hit Berkshire Hathaway buys back more than $ ..

7 hours ago

UAE reunites Yemeni Jewish family after 15 years o ..

9 hours ago

Roglic fires Bernal Tour warning with Ain win

7 hours ago

US academic urges world community to fulfill its p ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.