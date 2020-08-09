BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2020) Mexico's COVID-19 tally has topped 475,000 cases after another 6,495 people have tested positive in the past 24 hours, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said.

A total of 695 patients have died over the same period.

"As of August 8, 475,902 coronavirus cases have been confirmed, and another 89,025 are being suspected. A total of 52,006 deaths have been confirmed, and 318,638 people have recovered," Lopez-Gatell tweeted late on Saturday.

The occupancy rates for regular hospital beds and those with lung ventilators stand at 42 percent and 36 percent, respectively, according to the official.

A day before, the country reported 6,717 new cases and 794 fatalities.