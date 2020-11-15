UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mexico's COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 1Mln, Death Toll Nears 100,000 - Health Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 11:30 AM

Mexico's COVID-19 Tally Surpasses 1Mln, Death Toll Nears 100,000 - Health Ministry

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Mexico has topped 1 million, while the death toll is close to 100,000 people, Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Sunday.

"As of November 14, 2020, there were 1,003,253 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 1,222,753 negative [test] results, 98,259 confirmed deaths and 745,361 recovered people," the official tweeted.

Over the past 24 hours, Mexico registered 5,860 new cases and 635 related deaths.

Related Topics

Mexico November Sunday 2020 Million

Recent Stories

UAE re-affirms solidarity with Morocco in maintain ..

1 minute ago

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 15, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Putin Notes Importance of Preserving Churches in K ..

11 hours ago

Four-try Scotland take bonus point win against Ita ..

11 hours ago

Poland reports record rise in coronavirus deaths

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.