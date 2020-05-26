UrduPoint.com
Mexico's COVID-19 Tally Tops 70,000 After Nearly 2,500 New Cases Confirmed - Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 26th May 2020 | 10:50 AM

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2020) Mexico's COVID-19 tally has surpassed 70,000 cases after another 2,485 cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, which is a slight decrease from the more than 2,700 cases the day before, according to the Health Ministry.

"The total number of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infections has reached 71,105, of which 20 percent are active cases - 14,020 people who are currently ill," Jose Luis Alomia, the ministry's director of epidemiology, said at a press conference on Monday.

The death toll has risen by 239 to 7,633. Another 641 suspected coronavirus fatalities are under investigation.

The ministry estimates that the epidemic is passing the through its peak, expecting a slowdown of infection compared to last week.

The country started lifting some of the restrictions in areas unaffected by the epidemic on May 18 and plans to expand the process to the other regions from June 1, depending on their exposure to the epidemic.

