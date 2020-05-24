UrduPoint.com
Mexico's COVID19 Death Toll Shows Weekly Increase Of 2,000 - Health Ministry

Sun 24th May 2020 | 05:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2020) The number of coronavirus fatalities in Mexico, which has started lifting restrictions in areas unaffected by the disease, has surpassed 7,000 while a week ago it stood at around 5,000, according to the country's Health Ministry.

"The total number of 65,856 registered COVID-19 cases includes, unfortunately, already 7,179 fatalities," Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at Mexico's Ministry of Health, said during a Saturday press conference, broadcast on Twitter.

Last Saturday, Mexican Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said that Mexico's coronavirus death toll had reached 5,045. Thus the country has seen a weekly increase of around 2,000 in the number of COVID-19 fatalities.

According to the Health Ministry, over 3,300 new coronavirus cases and 190 new deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed in the past 24 hours. Over 700 suspected coronavirus fatalities are under investigation.

On Friday, Mexico reported 479 new COVID-19 deaths and 2,960 new cases.

According to the Health Ministry, Mexico is going through the peak of the coronavirus epidemic. The country started to lift some of the restrictions in areas unaffected by the epidemic on May 18 and plans to begin easing lockdown measures in other regions starting from June 1.

