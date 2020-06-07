UrduPoint.com
Sun 07th June 2020

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2020) Mexico registered almost 3,600 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to over 113,000 while the country's COVID-19 death toll has surpassed 13,500 according to the Ministry of Health.

"The increase over the past 24 hours was 3.3% - 3,593 new cases were registered. The total number of COVID-19 cases [confirmed] since the start of the epidemic has reached 113,619," Jose Luis Alomia, the director of epidemiology at Mexico's Ministry of Health, said during a Saturday press conference, broadcast on Twitter.

Mexico's COVID-19 death toll stands at 13,511 while another 1,189 suspected coronavirus deaths are under verification. There are currently 19,278 active coronavirus cases in the country.

A week ago, Mexico had around 90,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 9,000 COVID-19 fatalities. The weekly increase in the number of cases has remained stable (at around 23,000), but the death toll is climbing faster now: a weekly increase of 2,500 deaths reported last Sunday, while in the course of this week the death toll rose by around 4,000.

